wrestling / News

Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Tonight’s TNA Against All Odds

June 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Against All Odds 2025 Image Credit: TNA

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for tonight’s TNA Against All Odds event on TNA+, which happens in Tempe, Arizona. There are currently 1,145 tickets out.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s taping, also at the Mullett Arena, has 857 tickets out.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Against All Odds, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading