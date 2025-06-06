wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Tonight’s TNA Against All Odds
June 6, 2025 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for tonight’s TNA Against All Odds event on TNA+, which happens in Tempe, Arizona. There are currently 1,145 tickets out.
Meanwhile, tomorrow’s taping, also at the Mullett Arena, has 857 tickets out.
