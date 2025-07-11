Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming TNA Events, Including Slammiversary

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming TNA Wrestling events, including Slammiversary next weekend. That event happens at the UBS Arena on July 20. There are currently 3,510 tickets out.

Emergence on August 15 in Baltimore has 560 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Baltimore on August 16 has 331 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Minneapolis on September 4 has 355 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Minneapolis on September 5 has 337 tickets out.

Victory Road in Edmonton on September 26 has 1,113 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Edmonton on September 27 has 1,050 tickets out.