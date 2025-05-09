– This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including AEW Double or Nothing 2025. AEW Double or Nothing 2025 takes place in Glendale, Arizona at the Desert Diamond Arena. There are currently 5,786 tickets out for the event. The Observer reports that a sellout for the event would over 12,000 seats.

Additionally, the AEW Dynamite & Collision double-TV taping event on August 24 has 4,765 tickets out. Meanwhile, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 on August 25 has 11,623 tickets out.

The Glasgow, Scotland tapings for Dynamite and Collision are being held at the OVO Hydro, which reportedly holds about 9,000 seats for TV. AEW reportedly expects Forbidden Door 2025 to be a sellout by the time the show takes place. The Observer Newsletter also reports that AEW Grand Slam at Arena Mexico on June 18 is close to being sold out, if not sold out already.

Also, All In Texas and Forbidden Door 2025 are said to be expected to become third and fourth biggest gates in AEW history. All In Texas currently has a reported 14,201 tickets out, with about 4,557 tickets available and a setup of 18,758 seats, per WrestleTix.