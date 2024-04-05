Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania 40

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including this weekend’s Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia.

The festivities begin with tonight’s episode of Smackdown and the Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center. There are currently 16,931 tickets out for that with 839 left. There are still 1,561 tickets on the secondary market, where the get-in price is $45. The “get-in” price is the lowest possible price available to get a ticket.

Tomorrow morning has NXT Stand & Deliver at the Wells Fargo Center, with 13,025 tickets out. This may break the record for the most-attended event in NXT history with walk-up sales. There are 4,000 tickets left. There are 816 tickets on the secondary market, which has a $41 get-in price.

Night one of Wrestlemania has 62,952 tickets out with 1,105 left. There are 2,115 tickets on the secondary market, which has a $417 get-in price. Night two has 62,558 tickets out with 709 left. There are 2,219 tickets left on the secondary market, which has a record-shattering get-in price of $1,832. It is far and away the highest price for a wrestling show in history.

RAW on April 8 has 17,208 tickets out with 1,128 tickets left. This will break the US gate record for RAW, which WWE just previously broke this past Monday. It will also be the largest RAW audience in years. There are 1,813 tickets left on the secondary market, which has a $98 get-in price.

Smackdown in Detroit on April 12 has 11,595 tickets out. It will sell out.

RAW in Montreal on April 15 has 9,588 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 9,741 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on April 21 has 3,785 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on April 22 has 6,614 tickets out.

Smackdown in Cincinnati on April 26 has 6,643 tickets out.

RAW in Kansas City on April 29 has 6,559 tickets out.

A live event in Hartford, CT on May 6 has 5,477 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre on May 10 has 6,338 tickets out.

A live event in Macon, GA on May 12 has 2,303 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 13 has 4,574 tickets out.

Smackdown in Jacksonville on May 17 has 6,575 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 20 has 6,036 tickets out.

NXT Battleground in Savannah, GA on May 26 has 1,692 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah on May 27 has 4,368 tickets out.

Smackdown in Albany on May 31 has 4,473 tickets out.