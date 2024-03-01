The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 40. The event takes place in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7. Night one has 56,938 tickets out and night two has 58,346 tickets out. Night one has a get-in price of $224 (with 4,223 tickets left) on the secondary market, while night two has a price of $283 (with 2,844 tickets left).

Tonight’s Smackdown in Glendale on has 11,497 tickets out. It is sold out after the announcement of The Rock appearing.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on March 2 has 4,680 tickets out.

A live event in Bakersfield, CA on March 3 has 3,942 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on March 4 has 11,676 tickets out. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Dallas on March 8 has 12,384 tickets out. It is sold out after the announcement of The Rock appearing.

A live event in Alexandria, LA on March 9 has 1,663 tickets out.

A live event in Layfayette, LA on March 10 has 2,701 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on March 11 has 9,956 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on March 15 has 7,174 tickets out. It sold an extra 2,000 tickets in two days after the announcement that the Rock will appear.

A live event in Augusta, GA on March 16 has 3,507 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on March 17 has 3,070 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Raleigh on March 18 has 9,140 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on March 22 has 8,259 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, IL on March 23 has 2,842 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on March 24 has 2,932 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 25 is sold out with 11,827 tickets out.

Smackdown in Uncasville, CT on March 29 has 4,741 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on March 30 has 4,182 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 31 has 2,341 tickets out.

RAW in Brooklyn on April 1 has 7,798 tickets out.

Smackdown in Philadelphia on April 5 has 15,798 tickets out.

NXT Stand and Deliver on April 6 in Philadelphia has 9,000 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on April 8 has 15,756 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on April 12 has 9,474 tickets out.

RAW in Montreal on April 15 has 8,649 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 7,757 tickets out.