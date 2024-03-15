Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers on upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia. There are currently 57,768 tickets out for night one and 58,978 out for night two. The venue is set up for 60,012, so they will likely sell out.

On the secondary market, Wrestlemania has the highest-priced ticket in WWE history. The get-in price is $287 for night one (with 5,938 tickets out) and $293 for night two (with 4,472 tickets out). The highest get-in price in wrestling history on the secondary market is AEW All Out 2021, which featured CM Punk’s first match in seven years.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Memphis is sold out with 12,122 tickets out. The show had just over 5,000 tickets (with 4,500 paid) before The Rock was added to the show.

A live event in Augusta, GA on March 16 has 5,325 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on March 17 has 3,997 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Raleigh on March 18 has 11,823 tickets out. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on March 22 is sold out with 10,718 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, IL on March 23 has 3,412 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on March 24 has 3,745 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 25 was sold out, but WWE as since added more sections. It now has 13,221 tickets out and is set up for 14,172. It may end up sold out again.

Smackdown in Uncasville, CT on March 29 has 5,428 tickets out. It will sell out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on March 30 has 4,798 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 31 has 2,341 tickets out.

RAW in Brooklyn on April 1 has 9,057 tickets out.

Smackdown and the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia on April 5 has 15,700 tickets out. There are 1,174 left.

NXT Stand and Deliver on April 6 in Philadelphia has 9,000 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on April 8 has 15,959 tickets out. There are 965 left.

Smackdown in Detroit on April 12 has 10,650 tickets out.

RAW in Montreal on April 15 has 8,732 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 8,780 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on April 21 has 3,437 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on April 22 has 6,103 tickets out.

Smackdown in Cincinnati on April 26 has 5,616 tickets out.

RAW in Kansas City on April 29 has 6,015 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre on May 10 has 4,617 tickets out.

A live event in Macon, GA on May 12 has 2,082 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 13 has 3,928 tickets out.

Smackdown in Jacksonville on May 17 as 4,797 tickets out.