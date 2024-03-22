The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia. The two-night event is two weeks away, and there are currently 59,322 tickets out for night one (2,919 remaining) and 61,092 tickets out for night two (1,159 remaining). That would be about 54,000-56,000 paid for night one and 56,000-58,000 paid for night two. Each night is set up for 62,251 capacity. On the secondary market, there are 2,058 tickets available for night one and 2,501 for night two. There is a get-in price of $197 for night one and $205 for night two.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Milwaukee is virtually sold out with 10,985 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, IL on March 23 has 3,812 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on March 24 has 3,826 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 25 has 14,491 tickets out and will sell out.

Smackdown in Uncasville, CT on March 29 has 5,432 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on March 30 has 6,528 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 31 has 2,341 tickets out.

RAW in Brooklyn on April 1 has 12,038 tickets out. Almost 3,000 tickets were sold after the addition of The Rock and it will sell out.

Smackdown and the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia on April 5 has 15,539 tickets out.

NXT Stand and Deliver on April 6 in Philadelphia has 9,000 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on April 8 has 15,823 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on April 12 has 11,076 tickets out. It will sell out.

RAW in Montreal on April 15 has 8,902 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 9,217 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on April 21 has 3,719 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on April 22 has 6,271 tickets out.

Smackdown in Cincinnati on April 26 has 5,839 tickets out.

RAW in Kansas City on April 29 has 6,526 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre on May 10 has 4,796 tickets out.

A live event in Macon, GA on May 12 has 2,185 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 13 has 4,083 tickets out.

Smackdown in Jacksonville on May 17 as 5,431 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 20 has 5,085 tickets out.

NXT Battleground in Savannah on May 26 has 1,957 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah on May 27 has 4,990 tickets out.

Smackdown in Albany on May 31 has 3,416 tickets out.