Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s post-Wrestlemania Smackdown in Detroit. The episode sold out in advance with 13,296 tickets out.

RAW in Montreal on April 15 has 10,608 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 9,980 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on April 21 has 4,067 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on April 22 has 7,005 tickets out.

Smackdown in Cincinnati on April 26 has 6,969 tickets out.

RAW in Kansas City on April 29 has 7,399 tickets out.

A live event in Hartford, CT on May 6 has 5,687 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre on May 10 has 6,532 tickets out.

A live event in Macon, GA on May 12 has 2,422 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 13 has 4,896 tickets out.

Smackdown in Jacksonville on May 17 has 6,802 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 20 has 6,313 tickets out.

NXT Battleground in Savannah, GA on May 26 has 1,692 tickets out.