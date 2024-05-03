May 3, 2024 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Backlash France tomorrow. Both Backlash and tonight’s Smackdown will be in the same venue in Lyon. There are currently 12,341 tickets out for Smackdown and 12,621 for Backlash. The venue is set up for 12,977 at this time, so both have a chance of selling out.

RAW in Hartford, CT on May 6 has 7,054 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre on May 10 has 7,094 tickets out. It will sell out.

A live event in Chattanooga, TN on May 11 has 4,404 tickets out.

A live event in Macon, GA on May 12 has 3,039 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 13 has 5,854 tickets out.

Smackdown in Jacksonville on May 17 has 7,121 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 20 has 7,037 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah, GA on May 27 has 4,668 tickets out.

Smackdown in Albany on May 31 has 5,456 tickets out.

A live event in White Plains, NY on June 1 has 3,665 tickets out.

A live event in Binghamton, NY on June 2 has 2,629 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on June 3 has 8,045 tickets out. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Louisville on June 7 has 6,112 tickets left.

RAW in Toledo on June 10 has 6,206 tickets out.

RAW in Corpus Christi on June 17 has 7,146. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Chicago on June 21 has 11,316 tickets out. It will sell out.

A live event in Bloomington, IL on June 22 has 2,580 tickets out.

RAW in Indianapolis on June 24 has 8,221 tickets out.

RAW in Boston on July 1 has 7,405 tickets out.