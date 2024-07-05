Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Money in the Bank

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tomorrow’s Money in the Bank PLE. The event takes place in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena. There are currently 17,056 tickets out with around 800 left. The get-in price on the secondary market is $96.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Toronto has 15,676 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $12.

NXT Heatwave in Toronto on Sunday has 9,586 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $4.

RAW in Ottawa on July 8 has 7,307 tickets out.

Smackdown in Worcester, MA on July 12 has 6,847 tickets out.

RAW in Dayton on July 15 has 5,734 tickets out.

Smackdown in Omaha on July 19 has 7,285 tickets out.

RAW in Green Bay on July 22 has 5,137 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul on July 29 has 10,148 tickets out.

Summerslam in Cleveland on August 3 has 46,436 tickets out.

RAW in Baltimore on August 5 has 7,558 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tulsa on August 9 has 7,310 tickets out.

RAW in Austin on August 12 has 10,920 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on August 16 has 7,795 tickets out.

A live event in Lakeland, FL on August 17 has 2,567 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on August 18 has 3,107 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington DC on August 23 has 8,794 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on August 26 has 5,678 tickets out.

Smackdown in Berlin on August 30 has 11,545 tickets out.

Bash in Berlin on August 31 has 12,004 tickets out.

Smackdown in Edmonton on September 6 has 9,014 tickets out.

RAW in Calgary on September 9 has 6,561 tickets out.

Smackdown in Seattle on September 13 has 10,246 tickets out.

RAW in Portland, ME on September 16 has 7,894 tickets out.