Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tomorrow’s Summerslam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam tomorrow night. That event happens at Ford Field in Detroit. There are 48,173 tickets out with 43,500 paid.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Dayton has 8,259 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 7,930 tickets out.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 8,803 tickets out.

RAW in Winnipeg on August 14 as 8,326 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 13,453 tickets out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 19 is at 3,762 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on August 20 is at 4,342 tickets out.

RAW in Quebec City on August 21 has 10,114 tickets out.

Smackdown in Louisville on August 25 is at 6,650 tickets out.

A live event in Cape Girardeau, MO on August 26 has 2,316 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on August 27 is at 2,907 tickets out.

Raw in Memphis on August 28 is at 6,236 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hershey on September 1 is at 7,816 tickets out.

Payback in Pittsburgh on September 2 is at 11,214 tickets out.

Raw in Charlotte on September 4 is at 5,380 tickets out.

Smackdown in Boston on September 8 is at 8,264 tickets out.

A live event in Uniondale, NY on September 9 has 4,903 tickets out.

A live event in Charlottesville, VA on September 10 has 1,768 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on September 11 has 3,873 tickets out.

Smackdown in Denver on September 15 has 8,662 tickets out.

A live event in Kennewick, WA on September 16 has 4,570 tickets out.

A live event in Boise, ID on September 17 has 3,369 tickets out.

RAW in Salt Lake City on September 18 has 4,750 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on October 2 has 5,895 tickets out.

Fastlane in Indianapolis on October 7 has 9,396 tickets out.

Smackdown on November 24 in Chicago has 11,758 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25 is sold out with 12,843 tickets out.