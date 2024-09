Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown in Sacramento. That event currently has 13,329 tickets out. It will be sold out.

RAW in Ontario, CA on September 23 has 8,606 tickets out and is sold out.

Smackdown in Oklahoma City on September 27 has 6,883 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, GA on September 28 has 3,913 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on September 29 has 3,834 tickets out.

RAW in Evansville on September 30 has 5,846 tickets out.

NXT in Chicago on October 1 has 6,172 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville on October 4 has 7,441 tickets out.

Bad Blood in Atlanta on October 5 has 13,811 tickets out. It is virtually sold out.

RAW in St. Louis on October 7 has 6,370 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greenville on October 11 has 4,829 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on October 13 is sold out with 4,639 tickets out.

A live event in Newcastle, UK on October 15 has 6,331 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, UK on October 16 has 3,487 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbia on October 18 has 6,555 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on October 21 has 6,890 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 25 has 7,050 tickets out.

NXT Halloween Havoc on October 27 in Hershey, PA has 4,090 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on October 28 has 6,751 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on November 6 has 4,849 tickets out.

Smackdown in Buffalo on November 8 has 6,022 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on November 11 has 7,110 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on November 15 has 4,903 tickets out.

RAW in Glendale on November 25 has 10,238 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Vancouver on November 30 has 15,340 tickets out.