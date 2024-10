Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Greenville, SC. That show currently has 6,587 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on October 13 is sold out with 4,849 tickets out.

A live event in Newcastle, UK on October 15 has 6,751 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, UK on October 16 has 5,617 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbia on October 18 has 7,156 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on October 21 has 8,213 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 25 has 7,443 tickets out.

NXT Halloween Havoc on October 27 in Hershey, PA has 4,124 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on October 28 has 6,519 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on November 6 has 5,256 tickets out.

Smackdown in Buffalo on November 8 has 8,151 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on November 11 has 7,351 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on November 15 has 6,171 tickets out.

RAW in Glendale on November 25 has 10,470 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Vancouver on November 30 has 15,349 tickets out. There are 1,929 tickets left.

RAW in Everett on December 2 has 6,052 tickets out.

Smackdown in Minneapolis on December 6 has 4,347 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on December 9 has 4,133 tickets out.