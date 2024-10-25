The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s double Smackdown taping in Brooklyn. That show happens at the Barclays Center and has 10,439 tickets out.

10/27 NXT Halloween Havoc in Hershey, PA, is at 5,145. 10/28 Raw in Hershey, PA, is at 7,218. 11/6 house show in Sheffield, UK, is at 5,828. 11/8 Smackdown in Buffalo, NY, is at 6,855. 11/11 Raw in Grand Rapids, MI, is at 7,502. 11/15 Smackdown in Milwaukee, WI, is at 7,149. 11/24 Raw in Glendale ,AZ, is at 11,094. 11/30 Survivor Series in Vancouver, BC, is at 15,402

