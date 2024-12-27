Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa. That show currently has 10,885 tickets out.

A live event tonight in Pittsburgh has 7,001 tickets out.

A live event in Orlando at the Kia Center tomorrow night (head-to-head with AEW Worlds End) has 7,510 tickets out. There’s 733 tickets left on the secondary market with a get-in price of $41. Another live event that same night in Baltimore has 6,923 tickets out.

A live event in Miami on December 29 has 4,868 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Chicago has 9,917 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on December 30 has 13,643 tickets out. It will sell out. Another live event that same night in Detroit has 8,509 tickets out.

Smackdown in Phoenix on January 3 has 7,394 tickets out.

RAW’s Netflix debut on January 6 in Los Angeles has 12,632 tickets out. There are 2,224 left.

NXT New Year’s Evil at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on January 7 has 1,430 tickets out.

Smackdown in Portland on January 10 has 6,750 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on January 13 has 7,296 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Diego on January 17 has 9,624 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on January 20 has 8,612 tickets out.

Smackdown in Austin on January 24 has 6,475 tickets out.

Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio on January 25 has 8,503 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on January 27 has 5,979 tickets out.

Smackdown in Indianapolis on January 31 has 5,101 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1 has 46,826 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on February 3 has 6,131 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on February 7 has 5,392 tickets out.

RAW in Nashville on February 10 has 5,907 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on February 14 has 3,906 tickets out.

RAW in Charlotte on February 17 has 6,626 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on February 21 has 4,785 tickets out.

Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1 has 23,633 tickets out.

Smackdown in Philadelphia on March 7 has 6,684 tickets out.

Wrestlemania in Las Vegas has 35,709 for both nights.