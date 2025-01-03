Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events, Including RAW Debut on Netflix

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including the RAW debut on Netflix that happens this Monday. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. There are currently 14,900 tickets out, 700 away from selling out.

NXT New Year’s Evil at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on January 7 has 1,477 tickets out.

Smackdown in Portland on January 10 has 7,250 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on January 13 has 7,803 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Diego on January 17 has 9,732 tickets out. It is 900 tickets away from selling out.

RAW in Dallas on January 20 has 8,902 tickets out.

Smackdown in Austin on January 24 has 6,859 tickets out.

Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio on January 25 has 8,875 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on January 27 has 6,320 tickets out.

Smackdown in Indianapolis on January 31 has 5,430 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1 has 48,476 tickets out. This will likely be the second-largest Rumble audience ever.

RAW in Cleveland on February 3 has 6,131 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on February 7 has 5,536 tickets out.

Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1 has 24,057 tickets out.

Wrestlemania in Las Vegas has 35,709 for both nights.