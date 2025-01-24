Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Saturday Night’s Main Event

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio. There are currently 13,272 tickets out. There are 638 left, so it will sell out. There are currently 285 tickets out on the secondary market with a $51 get-in price.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Austin has 9,761 tickets out. There are 2,500 left.

RAW in Atlanta on February 27 has 8,932 tickets out.

NXT in Atlanta on February 28 has 631 tickets out. The capacity is 745.

Smackdown in Indianapolis on January 31 has 8,077 tickets out.

Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1 has 55,751 tickets out. On the secondary market, there are 797 listings with a $181 get-in price, one of the largest in wrestling history.

RAW in Cleveland on February 3 has 8,397 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on February 7 has 5,988 tickets out.

RAW in Nashville on February 10 has 7,652 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington, DC on February 14 has 5,445 tickets out.

NXT Vengeance Day on February 15 in Washington DC has 2,346 tickets out. There are 1,000 left.

RAW in Charlotte on Febraury 17 has 8,544 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on February 21 has 5,578 tickets out.

RAW in Cincinnati on February 24 has 4,777 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on February 28 has 7,989 tickets out.

Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1 has 26,168 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on March 3 has 5,173 tickets out.

Smackdown in Philadelphia on March 7 has 7,431 tickets out.

RAW in Madison Square Garden on March 10 has 11,200 tickets out.

Both nights of Wrestlemania on April 19-20 has 33,319 tickets out.