Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including NXT Vengeance Day

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tomorrow night’s NXT Vengeance Day. That show happens at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC. The event is sold out and there are 3,646 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $62. It was noted that the NXT event outsold the last AEW Dynamite in the building on December 18, which had 3,030.

Meanwhile, Elimination Chamber has 27,738 tickets out. That event happens at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on March 1. There is a $79 get-in price on the secondary market.