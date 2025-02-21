The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1. That event happens at the Rogers Centre. There are currently 27,544 tickets out. There are 1,400 tickets on the secondary market with a $107 get-in price, which means demand is high.

Tonight’s Smackdown in New Orleans has 8,446 tickets out.

RAW in Cincinnati on February 24 has 8,934 tickets out.

NXT in Cincinnati on February 25 has 986 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on February 28 has 9,541 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on March 3 has 8,969 tickets out.

Smackdown in Philadelphia on March 7 has 9,965 tickets out.

RAW in Madison Square Garden on March 10 has 11,625 tickets out.

NXT at the Theater in MSG on March 11 has 2,118 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on April 4 has 7,192 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on April 7 has 6,374 tickets out.

Smackdown in Seattle on April 11 has 4,559 tickets out.

RAW in Sacramento on April 14 has 9,441 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19 has 44,305 tickets out.

Night two of Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas on April 20 has 45,009 tickets out.