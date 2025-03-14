wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. The two-night event happens on April 19-20. There are 44,046 tickets out for night one and 45,511 out for night two. On the secondary market, there is a get-in price of $328 for night one and $325 for night two.
Smackdown in Chicago on April 4 has 10,875 tickets out.
RAW in Minneapolis on April 7 has 6,617 tickets out.
Smackdown in Seattle on April 11 has 6,267 tickets out.
RAW in Sacramento on April 14 has 11,400 tickets out.
Smackdown in Fort Worth on April 25 has 8,358 tickets out.
RAW in Omaha on May 5 has 6,325 tickets out.
