The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in San Antonio. That show is sold out with 13,675 tickets out.

A live event in Edinburg, TX on October 21 has 4,321 tickets out.

A live event in Laredo, TX on October 22 has 2,348 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on October 23 has 10,312 tickets out.

A live event in Munich, Germany on October 25 has 8,723 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on October 27 has 10,181 tickets out. This will be a double taping and Roman Reigns is advertised.

A live event at Wembley Arena (not Wembley Stadium) in London on October 29 has 8,712 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on October 30 has 5,828 tickets out.

A live event in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 has 7,717 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, NY on November 4 has 3,343 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, MA on November 5 has 2,927 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 6 has 6,682 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on November 10 has 5,643 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on November 13 has 5,867 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on November 17 has 3,131 tickets out.

A live event in Canton, OH on November 18 has 2,624 tickets out. A live event that same night in Tupelo, MS has 2,173 tickets out.

A live event in Saginaw, MI on November 19 has 2,654 tickets out. A live event that same night in Jonesboro, AR has 2,178 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on November 20 has 6,051 tickets out.

Smackdown on November 24 in Chicago has 12,559 tickets out. It is almost sold out as there are only 370 tickets left.

Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25 is almost sold out with 14,711 tickets out. There are 617 tickets left.

A live event in Peoria, IL on November 26 has 1,990 tickets out.

RAW in Nashville on November 27 has 7,089 tickets out.

Smackdown in Brooklyn on December 1 has 8,354 tickets out.

A live event in Allentown, PA on December 2 has 4,013 tickets out. A live event that same night in Bangor, ME has 3,265 tickets out.

A live event in Portland, ME on December 3 has 2,353 tickets out. A live event that same night in Newark, DE has 1,949 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on December 4 has 3,259 tickets out.

Smackdown in Providence on December 8 has 5,893 tickets out.

NXT Deadline in Bridgeport on December 9 has 2,059 tickets out.

A live event in State College, PA on December 10 has 1,689 tickets out.

Smackdown in Green Bay on December 15 has 4,438 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on December 16 has 2,069 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, NM on December 17 has 1,824 tickets out.

A live event at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 26 has 7,871 tickets out. A live event that same night in Baltimore has 2,363 tickets out.

A live event in Detroit on December 27 has 2,966 tickets out. A live event that same night in Boston has 4,383 tickets out.

A live event in Quebec City on December 28 has 4,545 tickets out.

A live event in Toronto on December 29 has 5,723 tickets out.

A live event in Los Angeles on December 30 has 6,702 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania in Philadelphia on April 6 has 46,113 tickets out. Night two of Wrestlemania on April 7 has 46,093 tickets out.