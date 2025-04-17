Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including this weekend’s Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. There are currently 51,373 tickets out for night one and 53,072 for night two. On the secondary market, there is a $160 get-in price for night one and $262 for night two.

The 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas on April 18 has 2,742 tickets out. There are only 428 tickets left.

Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN SHOW in Las Vegas on April 19 has 1,946 tickets out.

The Roast of Wrestlemania with Tony Hinchcliffe on April 20 has 2,293 tickets out.

NXT in Las Vegas on April 22 has 1,229 tickets out.

Smackdown in Fort Worth on April 25 has 9,941 tickets out.

RAW in Kansas City on April 28 has 9,192 tickets out.

Smackdown in Des Moines on May 2 has 5,564 tickets out.

RAW in Omaha on May 5 has 8,490 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dayton on May 9 has 7,465 tickets out.

Backlash in St. Louis on May 10 has 12,184 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on May 12 has 5,685 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greensboro on May 16 has 7,694 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 19 has 5,066 tickets out.