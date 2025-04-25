Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Backlash

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, next month’s Backlash premium live event. That show happens in St. Louis and there are 12,847 tickets out.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Fort Worth has 10,075 tickets out.

RAW in Kansas City on April 28 has 9,491 tickets out.

Smackdown in Des Moines on May 2 has 5,751 tickets out.

RAW in Omaha on May 5 has 10,004 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dayton on May 9 has 8,027 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on May 12 has 5,952 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greensboro on May 16 has 8,057 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 19 has 5,391 tickets out.

Smackdown in Savannah on May 23 has 5,260 tickets out.