Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Worlds Collide
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Worlds Collide on June 7 in Los Angeles. There are currently 8,579 tickets out that for that event, which isn’t likely to sell out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $59.
Tonight’s Smackdown in Knoxville has 13,287 tickets out.
RAW in Tulsa on June 3 has 8,091 tickets out.
Smackdown in Bakersfield on June 6 has 7,276 tickets out.
Money in the Bank on June 7 in Los Angeles has 13,224 tickets out. There are 2,160 left. There is a $59 get-in price on the secondary market.
RAW in Phoenix on June 9 has 9,716 tickets out.
Smackdown in Lexington on June 13 has 9,399 tickets out.
RAW in Green Bay on June 16 has 5,232 ticket sout.
Smackdown in Grand Rapids on June 20 has 9,262 tickets out.
RAW in Columbus on June 23 has 9,843 tickets out.
RAW in Pittsburgh on June 30 has 7,782 tickets out.
RAW in Providence on July 7 has 4,324 tickets out.
