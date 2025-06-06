Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Worlds Collide & Money in the Bank

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank tomorrow in Los Angeles.

There are currently 9,497 tickets out for Worlds Collide. On the secondary market, there is a get-in price of $59. Money in the Bank, meanwhile, has 14,007 tickets out. There is a get-in price of $221.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Bakersfield has 7,622 tickets out.

RAW in Phoenix on June 9 has 10,670 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lexington on June 13 has 9,744 tickets out.

RAW in Green Bay on June 16 has 5,342 tickets out.

Smackdown in Grand Rapids on June 20 has 9,336 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on June 23 has 10,038 tickets out.

RAW and Smackdown in Pittsburgh on June 30 has 8,203 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on July 7 has 4,588 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville on July 11 has 4,764 tickets out.

RAW in Birmingham on July 14 has 7,133 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Antonio has 7,504 tickets out.