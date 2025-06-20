Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tonight’s Smackdown in Grand Rapids, MI. That show will take place at the Van Andel Arena. There are currently 10,311 tickets out. The show features John Cena vs. Ron Killings, as well as King and Queen of the Ring tournament action.

RAW in Columbus on June 23 has 10,802 tickets out.

RAW and Smackdown in Pittsburgh on June 30 has 10,264 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on July 7 has 5,259 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville on July 11 has 5,259 tickets out.

NXT Great American Bash at Center Stage in Atlanta has 622 tickets out. There are only 150 left.

RAW in Birmingham on July 14 has 7,414 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Antonio on July 18 has 8,184 tickets out.

RAW in Detroit on July 28 has 7,974 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 8 has 8,996 tickets out.

RAW in Quebec City on August 11 has 7,351 tickets out.