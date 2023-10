The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Survivor Series and Smackdown in Chicago next month. Both events are at the Allstate Arena. The November 24 Smackdown has 13,737 tickets out with 2,023 left. Survivor Series the next night, which previously sold out instantly, now has 15,340 with a set up for 16,860. That means there are only 1,520 tickets left. As previously reported, WWE recently expanded seating for both events and will be going with a smaller set.

Tonight’s double Smackdown taping in Milwaukee has 11,016 tickets out. It is close to selling out and may do so with walk-up sales.

A live event at Wembley Arena (not Wembley Stadium) in London on October 29 has 8,291 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on October 30 has 6,722 tickets out.

A live event in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 has 7,846 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, NY on November 4 has 3,608 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, MA on November 5 has 3,334 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 6 has 6,817 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on November 10 has 5,850 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on November 13 has 6,062 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on November 17 has 3,305 tickets out.

A live event in Canton, OH on November 18 has 2,715 tickets out. A live event that same night in Tupelo, MS has 2,291 tickets out.

A live event in Saginaw, MI on November 19 has 2,712 tickets out. A live event that same night in Jonesboro, AR has 2,178 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on November 20 has 5,869 tickets out.

A live event in Peoria, IL on November 26 has 2,066 tickets out.

RAW in Nashville on November 27 has 7,212 tickets out.

Smackdown in Brooklyn on December 1 has 8,803 tickets out.

A live event in Allentown, PA on December 2 has 4,084 tickets out. A live event that same night in Bangor, ME has 3,344 tickets out.

A live event in Portland, ME on December 3 has 2,425 tickets out. A live event that same night in Newark, DE has 2,011 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on December 4 has 3,736 tickets out.

Smackdown in Providence on December 8 has 6,002 tickets out.

NXT Deadline in Bridgeport on December 9 has 1,997 tickets out.

A live event in State College, PA on December 10 has 1,618 tickets out.

Smackdown in Green Bay on December 15 has 4,628 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on December 16 has 2,187 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, NM on December 17 has 1,916 tickets out.

A live event at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 26 has 8,069 tickets out.