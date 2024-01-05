The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in Vancouver. That show is almost sold out, and could sell out with walk-up buys. There are currently 12,816 tickets out.

A live event in Spokane, WA on January 6 has 4,652 tickets out.

A live event in Wenatchee, WA on January 7 has 2,734 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on January 8 has 9,296 tickets out. It’s up nearly 2,000 after the announcement of CM Punk.

Smackdown in Lincoln on January 12 has 5,836 tickets out.

A live event in Las Cruces, NM on January 13 has 4,412 tickets out.

A live event in Rio Rancho, NM on January 14 has 3,603 tickets out.

RAW in Little Rock on January 15 has 5,014 tickets out.

Smackdown in Atlanta on January 19 has 11,037 tickets out. It is almost sold out.

A live event in Montgomery, AL on January 20 has 2,099 tickets out.

A live event in Jackson, MS on January 21 has 2,041 tickets out.

RAW in New Orleans on January 22 has 6,064 tickets out.

Smackdown in Miami on January 26 has 6,111 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on January 29 has 11,693 tickets out.

Smackdown in Birmingham on February 2 has 6,536 tickets out.

A live event in Knoxville, TN on February 3 has 3,493 tickets out.

NXT Vengeance Day in Clarksville on February 4 has 1,793 tickets out. A live event that same night in Corbin, KY has 1,791 tickets out.

RAW in St. Louis on February 5 has 5,967 tickets out.

Smackdown in Charlotte on February 9 has 7,425 tickets out.

RAW in Lexington on February 12 has 6,140 tickets out.

Smackdown in Salt Lake City on February 16 has 6,248 tickets out.

A live event in Oakland, CA on February 17 has 3,339 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno, CA on February 18 has 4,454 tickets out.

RAW in Anaheim on February 19 has 10,332 tickets out. It will sell out.

RAW in San Jose on February 26 has 6,633 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on March 1 has 7,504 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on March 2 has 2,719 tickets out.

A live event in Bakersfield, CA on March 3 has 2,440 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on March 4 has 8,215 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dallas on March 8 has 8,182 tickets out.

Smackdown in Philadelphia on April 5 has 16,658 tickets out.

NXT Stand & Deliver in Philadelphia on April 6 has 8,000 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania in Philadelphia on April 6 has 57,225 tickets out. Night two on April 7 has 57,279 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on April 8 has 16,595 tickets out.