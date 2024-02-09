The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Elimination Chamber this month. That event happens in Perth, Western Australia. There are currently 43,936 tickets out. Optus Stadium typically has a capacity of 90,000 for concerts.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Charlotte has 11,293 tickets out, which could be sold out by tonight.

RAW in Lexington on February 12 has 8,465 tickets out.

Smackdown in Salt Lake City on February 16 has 7,759 tickets out.

A live event in Oakland, CA on February 17 has 5,199 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno, CA on February 18 has 6,410 tickets out.

RAW in Anaheim on February 19 is sold out with 10,694 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on February 26 has 8,616 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on March 1 has 9,244 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on March 2 has 3,622 tickets out.

A live event in Bakersfield, CA on March 3 has 3,180 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on March 4 has 8,724 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dallas on March 8 has 9,137 tickets out.

A live event in Alexandria, LA on March 9 has 1,639 tickets out.

A live event in Layfayette, LA on March 10 has 3,139 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on March 15 has 4,787 tickets out.

A live event in Augusta, GA on March 16 has 2,630 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on March 17 has 2,274 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Raleigh on March 18 has 8,447 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on March 22 has 6,826 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield on March 23 has 2,443 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on March 24 has 2,568 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 25 has 11,854 tickets out and is sold out.

Smackdown in Uncasville, CT on March 29 has 4,686 tickets out. It is almost sold out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on March 30 has 3,482 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 31 has 2,213 tickets out.

RAW in Brooklyn on April 1 has 7,343 tickets out.

Smackdown in Philadelphia on April 5 has 15,959 tickets out, with 1,064 left.

NXT Stand & Deliver on April 6 in Philadelphia has 8,000 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania in Philadelphia on April 6 has 57,442 tickets out, with 1,357 left. Night two on April 7 has 57,864 tickets out, with 935 left.

RAW in Philadelphia on April 8 has 15,795 tickets out with 1,114 left.