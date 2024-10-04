wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For WWE Bad Blood
October 4, 2024
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the ticket sale numbers for WWE Bad Blood, which happens tomorrow night in Atlanta. The event is sold out with 14,274 tickets out. There are currently fewer than 500 tickets on the secondary market with a $225 get-in price.
