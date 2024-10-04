wrestling / News

Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For WWE Bad Blood

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the ticket sale numbers for WWE Bad Blood, which happens tomorrow night in Atlanta. The event is sold out with 14,274 tickets out. There are currently fewer than 500 tickets on the secondary market with a $225 get-in price.

