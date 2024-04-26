The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Backlash France in Lyon. That event happens on May 4 and has 12,621 tickets out.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Cincinnati has 10,515 tickets out. It might sell out with walk-up sales.

RAW in Kansas City on April 29 has 9,100 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lyon, France on May 3 has 12,341 tickets out.

A live event in Hartford, CT on May 6 has 6,154 tickets out.

Smackdown in Uncasville, CT on May 10 has 6,962 tickets out. There are 389 left, so it could sell out.

A live event in Chattanooga, TN on May 11 has 4,404 tickets out.

A live event in Macon, GA on May 12 has 2,705 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 13 has 5,426 tickets out.

Smackdown in Jacksonville on May 17 has 7,040 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 20 has 6,747 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah, GA on May 27 has 4,717 tickets out.

Smackdown in Albany on May 31 has 5,222 tickets out.

A live event in White Plains, NY on June 1 has 3,719 tickets out. It will sell out as it has 576 left.

A live event in Binghamton, NY on June 2 has 2,967 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on June 3 has 8,005 tickets out. It will sell out as it has 223 left.

Smackdown in Louisville on June 7 has 6,029 tickets left.

RAW in Toledo on June 10 has 6,053 tickets out.

RAW in Corpus Christi on June 17 has 6,970. There are only 524 tickets left.