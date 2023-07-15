A new report has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Summerslam in Detroit’s Ford Field currently has 43,712 tickets out.

Tomorrow’s live event in Fairfax, VA on has 5,444 tickets out.

A live event in Salisbury, MD on July 16 has 2,844 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on July 17 has 11,105 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 21 has 12,184 tickets out and is a sell-out.

RAW in Tampa on July 24 has 7,932 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on July 28 has 5,976 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on July 29 has 2,774 tickets out.

A live event in Coral Gables, FL on July 30 has 2,667 tickets out.

NXT Great American Bash in Cedar Park, TX on July 30 has 2,436 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 31 has 12,245 tickets out and is almost sold out.

Smackdown in Dayton on August 4 has 4,888 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 6,560 tickets out.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 7,585 tickets out.

RAW in Winnipeg on August 14 as 8,111 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 13,120 tickets out and is almost sold out.

A live event in Ottawa is at 3,144 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec, is at 3,910 tickets out.

Smackdown in Louisville on August 25th is at 6,319 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, Louisiana on Augst 27th is at 2,507 tickets out.

Raw in Memphis on August 28th is at 6,067 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hershey on September 1st is at 7,243 tickets out.

WWE Payback in Pittsburgh on September 2nd is at 10,311 tickets out.

Raw in Charlotte on September 4th is at 4,341 tickets out.

Smackdown in Boston on September 8th is at 6,351 tickets out.