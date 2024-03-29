The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia. The two-night event is one weeks away, and there are currently 59,876 tickets out for night one and 61,197 tickets out for night two. Each night is set up for 62,251 capacity. On the secondary market, there are 2,570 tickets available for night one and 2,380 for night two. There is a get-in price of $148 for night one and $189 for night two.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Uncasville, CT is sold out and has 5,494 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on March 30 has 5,356 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 31 has 2,857 tickets out.

RAW in Brooklyn on April 1 has 12,365 tickets out. It’s almost sold out.

Smackdown and the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia on April 5 has 15,557 tickets out. There are 783 tickets on the secondary market with a $82 get-in price.

NXT Stand and Deliver on April 6 in Philadelphia has 9,000 tickets out. There is a get-in price of $31 on the secondary market.

RAW in Philadelphia on April 8 has 15,657 tickets out. There are 778 on the secondary market with a $89 get-in price.

Smackdown in Detroit on April 12 has 11,405 tickets out. It will sell out.

RAW in Montreal on April 15 has 9,004 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 9,579 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on April 21 has 3,719 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on April 22 has 6,571 tickets out.

Smackdown in Cincinnati on April 26 has 6,128 tickets out.

RAW in Kansas City on April 29 has 6,652 tickets out.