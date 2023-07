The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam next month in Detroit. That show currently has 44,447 tickets out, with over 40,000 paid. The get-in price on the secondary market is $90, indicating a high interest level. By comparison, the secondary market get-in price for AEW All In is $38 and All Out is $46.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Orlando is sold out with 12,058 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on July 24 has 9,014 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on July 28 has 6,097 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on July 29 has 3,448 tickets out.

NXT Great American Bash in Cedar Park on July 30 has 2,633 tickets out with a $30 get-in price on the secondary market. A live event that same night in Coral Gables, FL has 2,750 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 31 is sold out with 12,295 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dayton on August 4 has 5,592 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 6,782 tickets out.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 7,754 tickets out.

RAW in Winnipeg on August 14 as 8,154 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 12,927 tickets out and is almost sold out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 19 is at 3,295 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on August 20 is at 4,011 tickets out.

RAW in Quebec City on August 21 has 9,993 tickets out.

Smackdown in Louisville on August 25th is at 6,590 tickets out.

A live event in Cape Girardeau, MO on August 26 has 2,428 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, Louisiana on August 27th is at 2,633 tickets out.

Raw in Memphis on August 28th is at 6,144 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hershey on September 1st is at 7,333 tickets out.

WWE Payback in Pittsburgh on September 2nd is at 11,593 tickets out. There is a $55 get-in price on the secondary market.

Raw in Charlotte on September 4th is at 4,620 tickets out.

Smackdown in Boston on September 8th is at 7,596 tickets out.

A live event in Uniondale, NY on September 9 has 4,239 tickets out.

A live event in Charlottesville, VA on September 10 has 1,436 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on September 11 has 3,627 tickets out.

Smackdown in Denver on September 15 has 7,801 tickets out.

A live event in Kennewick, MA on September 16 has 3,652 tickets out.

A live event in Boise, ID has 2,965 tickets out.

RAW in Salt Lake City on September 18 has 4,177 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on September 22 has 5,883 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on September 23 has 5,757 tickets out.

RAW in Ontario, CA on September 25 is sold out with 7,964 tickets out.