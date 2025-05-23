wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Double or Nothing
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Double or Nothing on Sunday. That event happens at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. There are currently 6,543 tickets out for the show. On the secondary market, there is a get-in price of $39.
Dynamite in Portland on June 11 has 2,122 tickets out.
Collision in Kenta, WA on June 21 has 966 tickets out.
Dynamite in Kent, WA on June 25 has 1,094 tickets out.
Dynamite 300 in Ontario, CA on July 2 has 2,130 tickets out.
Dynamite in Garland on July 9 has 1,217 tickets out.
All In: Texas on July 12 in Arlington has 15,157 tickets out.
Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow, Scotland on August 20 has 4,938 tickets out.
Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London on August 24 has 11,559 tickets out.
