Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Revolution

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Sunday’s Revolution PPV. That event is sold out with 16,084 tickets out. It’s the largest audience for the Greensboro Coliseum since WWE King of the Ring 1999. It’s also the fourth-largest attendance for the building behind three WWE shows from the Attitude Era, fifth if you include “closed-circuit overflow” at Starrcade 1986. The secondary market is still weak, with a $8 get-in price and 1,386 tickets left.

Dynamite in Duluth on March 6 has 2,301 tickets out.

Collision in Duluth on March 7 has 1,718 tickets out.

Big Business in Boston on March 13 has 6,682 tickets out.

Collision in Ottawa, ONT on March 16 has 2,443 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on March 20 has 3,707 tickets out.

Dynamite in Quebec City on March 27 has 2,077 tickets out.

Collision in London, ONT on March 30 has 3,206 tickets out.

Dynamite in Worcester, MA on April 3 has 1,761 tickets out.

ROH Supercard of Honor on April 5 has 1,341 tickets out.