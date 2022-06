Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Forbidden Door

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for upcoming AEW events, including Forbidden Door in Chicago. That event will include NJPW wrestlers and happens on June 26. So far, 15,409 tickets are out for the event.

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite in St. Louis has 4,043 tickets out.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on June 22 has 4,110 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on June 29 has 9,628 tickets out.

Dynamite in Rochester, NY on July 6 has 4,109 tickets out.

Dynamite in Savannah, GA on July 13 has 3,210 tickets out.

Dynamite in Duluth, GA on July 20 has 3,155 tickets out.

Dynamite in Worcester, MA on July 27 has 4,550 tickets out.