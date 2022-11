Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Full Gear

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Full Gear tomorrow night. That show has 11,425 tickets out and is 1,264 short of a sellout. A lot of tickets were held back for people to buy combo packages (that included tonight’s Rampage), and were only released as singles a few days ago.

Tonight’s Rampage, also in Newark, has 5,618 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 23 has 4,773 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on November 30 has 2,683 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park on December 7 has 2,455 tickets out.

ROH Final Battle in Arlington, TX on December 10 has 1,632 tickets out.

Winter is Coming on December 14in Garland, TX has 2,932 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Antonio on December 21 has 2,687 tickets out.

Dynamite in Broomfield, CO on December 28 has 2,549 tickets out.

Dynamite in Seattle on January 4 has 6,753 tickets out.

Rampage in Portland on January 6 has 2,336 tickets out.

Dynamite in Inglewood on January 11 has 6,065 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fresno on January 18 has 2,151 tickets out.

Dynamite in Lexington on January 25 has 2,446 tickets out.