Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite in Independence, MO. That show has 3,296 tickets out.

Dynamite in St. Louis on March 29 has 2,712 tickets out.

ROH Supercard of Honor at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on March 31 has 3,540 tickets out. This will make it one of the highest-attended ROH events ever.

Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island on April 5 has 4,830 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts in Kingston, RI on April 7 has 2,303 tickets out.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on April 12 has 2,558 tickets out.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 3,830 tickets out.

Dynamite in Sunrise, FL on April 26 has 3,091 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 3 has 3,110 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on May 10 has 4,741 tickets out.