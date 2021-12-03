Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for several upcoming AEW events, including next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. That show, at the UBS Arena in Long Island, currently has 8,782 tickets out.

The following week’s Dynamite in Garland, TX, which is Winter is Coming, has 5,121 tickets out. It was just 859 short of a sellout before the announcement of Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson, so it should sell out before the actual event or come close.

Dynamite in Greensboro on December 22 has 4,298 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on December 29 has 1,809 tickets out.

Dynamite in Newark on January 5 has 7,264 tickets out.

Battle of the Belts on January 8 in Charlotte has 3,697 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on February 2 has 3,671 tickets out.