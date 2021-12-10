Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Winter is Coming

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale information for several upcoming AEW events, including the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite next Wednesday. There are currently 5,668 tickets out for that event in Garland, Texas, with only 292 left. So it will sell out.

Dynamite on December 22 in Greensboro has 4,504 tickets out.

Dynamite on December 29 in Jacksonville has 1,989 tickets out.

Dynamite on January 5 in Newark, New Jersey, the first episode that will air on TBS, has 7,209 tickets out.

Battle of the Belts on January 8 in Charlotte has 4,055 tickets out.