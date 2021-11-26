Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Winter Is Coming

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for AEW, including the special Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite. That special will happen on December 15 in Garland, TX. So far, there are 4,367 tickets out.

Dynamite on Wednesday in Duluth, GA has 5,838 tickets out.

Dynamite on December 8 at the UBS Arena in Long Island has 8,573 tickets out.

Dynamite on December 22 in Greensboro has 3,937 tickets out.

Dynamite on January 5 at the Prudential Center in Newark has 6,452 tickets out. So far this is down from the first show in that market, but the tickets are priced higher.

Dynamite on January 12 in Raleigh has 2,661 tickets out, weak for a first-time market.