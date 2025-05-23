Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including NXT Battleground

May 23, 2025 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including NXT Battleground this Sunday in Tampa. There are currently 7,190 tickets out.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Savannah, GA has 6,052 tickets out.

Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa tomorrow night has 9,454 tickets out. On the secondary market, there is a $227 get-in price.

Monday’s episode of RAW in Tampa has 9,440 tickets out.

Smackdown in Knoxville on May 30 has 13,213 tickets out.

RAW in Tulsa on June 3 has 8,116 tickets out.

Smackdown in Bakersfield on June 6 has 7,276 tickets out.

NXT Worlds Collide in Inglewood on June 7 has 8,180 tickets out.

RAW in Phoenix on June 9 has 7,709 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lexington on June 13 has 8,470 tickets out.

RAW in Green Bay on June 16 has 5,232 ticket sout.

Smackdown in Grand Rapids on June 20 has 9,182 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on June 23 has 9,693 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on June 30 has 7,593 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on July 7 has 4,123 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville on July 11 has 4,318 tickets out.

RAW in Birmingham on July 14 has 7,106 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Antonio on July 18 has 7,157 tickets out.