Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in Baton Rouge, LA. That show currently has 4,176 tickets out.

A house show tomorrow night in Las Cruces, NM has 4,283 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Cape Girardeau, MO has 2,128 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Albuquerque, NM has 3,516 tickets out.

RAW on Monday in Wichita has 2,920 tickets out.

RAW on June 20 in Lincoln has 4,660 tickets out.

Smackdown on June 24 has 4,307 tickets out.

RAW on June 27 in Laredo, which will feature the return of John Cena, has 3,585 tickets out.

Smackdown on July 1 in Phoenix has 4,908 tickets out.

Money in the Bank on July 2 in Las Vegas is completely sold out with 12,088 tickets gone.

Summerslam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville has 23,389 tickets out.