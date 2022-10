Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in St. Louis. That show has 6,449 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland has 4,847 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on Monday has 7,354 tickets out. A live event that same day in Stuttgart, Germany has 3,725 tickets out.

A live event on November 1 in Dortmund, Germany has 4,859 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 7 has 3,858 tickets out.

Smackdown in Indianapolis on November 11 has 6,703 tickets out.

A live event in Peoria on November 12 has 2,954 tickets out.

A live event in Madison on November 13 has 1,908 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on November 14 has 5,850 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hartford on November 18 has 4,845 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on November 21 has 4,258 tickets out.

Smackdown in Providence on November 25 has 3,905 tickets out.

Survivor Series on November 26 in Boston has 12,688 tickets out. It’s sold out.

RAW in Norfolk on November 28 has 3,840 tickets out.

Smackdown in Buffalo on December 2 has 3,857 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on December 5 has 4,223 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on December 9 has 3,956 tickets out.

RAW in Milwaukee on December 12 has 3,445 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on December 16 has 5,402 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tampa on December 30 has 5,239 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in San Antonio on January 28 has 29,708 tickets out.