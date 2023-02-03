Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown. That show, from Greenville, SC, has 7,523 tickets out.

NXT Vengeance Day tomorrow night in Charlotte, NC has 5,170 tickets out. A live event in Columbus that same day has 3,592 tickets out.

A live event in Pensacola, FL on Sunday has 4,023 tickets out.

RAW on Monday in Orlando has 8,260 tickets out.

Smackdown on February 10 in Uncasville, CT has 4,524 tickets out.

RAW on February 13 in Brooklyn has 8,515 tickets out.

Smackdown on February 17 in Montreal is virtually sold out with 13,226 tickets out.

Elimination Chamber on February 18 in Montreal is also sold out with 13,496 tickets out.

RAW on February 20 in Ottawa has 6,427 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on February 24 has 5,470 tickets out.

A live event in Champaign, IL on February 25 has 2,301 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on February 26 has 2,696 tickets out.

RAW in Green Bay on February 27 has 5,380 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington, DC on March 3 has 6,066 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 4 has 2,588 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Toronto has 4,093 tickets out.

A live event in Trenton, NJ on March 5 has 4,340 tickets out.

RAW in Boston on March 6 has 5,185 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on March 10 has 4,721 tickets out.

A live event in Youngstown, OH on March 11 has 2,844 tickets out.

A live event in New York City at Madison Square Garden on March 12 has 5,917 tickets out.