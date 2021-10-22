Updated Ticket Sales For WWE Events, Including Royal Rumble in St. Louis

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including the Royal Rumble on January 29. The event, which happens at the Dome in St. Louis, has sold 21,549 tickets. It’s possible that it could get to 62,000, but that may be unlikely.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Wichita has 3,800 tickets out. Next week’s episode of Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre has 2,894 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on November 1 has 3,795 tickets out, and there has been some discounted prices in that market.

Survivor Series and RAW at the Barclays Center on November 21 and 22 have 7,675 and 5,083 tickets out, respectively.

RAW at the UBS Center in Long Island on November 29 has 3,106 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul has 2,309 tickets out on December 13.

Smackdown in Chicago on December 17 has 4,701 tickets out, considered low for the market.

Finally, Day One in Atlanta on January 1 currently has 3,660 tickets out.