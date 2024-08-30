wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sales For NXT No Mercy and Monday’s WWE RAW
August 30, 2024 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for Sunday’s NXT No Mercy, which happens at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. That show currently has 5,936 tickets out. Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in the same building, has 9,704 tickets out. The venue holds 15,000 for a wrestling PPV, so neither will likely sell out.
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Garcia’s Husband Artem Chigvintsev Arrested & Charged With Felony Domestic Battery
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Origin Of The Undertaker vs. Undertaker Storyline
- Xavier Woods, Grayson Waller Respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s Claim of Altercation With Randy Orton
- Backstage Note on Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman’s Brawl on WWE Raw