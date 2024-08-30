wrestling / News

Updated Ticket Sales For NXT No Mercy and Monday’s WWE RAW

August 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for Sunday’s NXT No Mercy, which happens at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. That show currently has 5,936 tickets out. Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in the same building, has 9,704 tickets out. The venue holds 15,000 for a wrestling PPV, so neither will likely sell out.

