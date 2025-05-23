Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming TNA Events, Including Against All Odds

May 23, 2025 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming TNA Wrestling events, including Against All Odds next month. There are currently 963 tickets out for the June 6 event, which is in Tempe, AZ.

Impact tapings in Tempe on June 7 has 757 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Moon Township, PA on June 20 has 847 tickets out.

Impact tapings in Moon Township, PA on June 21 has 950 tickets out.

Slammiversary on July 20 at the UBS Arena in Long Island has 2,708 tickets out.