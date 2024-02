Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events: Revolution Is Sold Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Revolution on March 3. That event, at the Greensboro Coliseum, is sold out with 15,389 tickets out. It is set to feature Sting’s last match ever.

Collision in Edinburg, TX on February 3 has 2,805 tickets out.

Dynamite in Phoenix on February 7 has 4,066 tickets out.

Collision in Henderson, NV on February 10 has 1,246 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX on February 14 has 1,784 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tulsa on February 21 has 1,817 tickets out.

Collision in Springfield, MO on February 24 has 1,874 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Huntsville, LA on February 28 has 1,393 tickets out.

Collision in Ottawa on March 16 has 2,138 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on March 20 has 3,064 tickets out.

Dynamite in Quebec City on March 27 has 2,028.

Collision in London, ONT on March 30 has 3,128 tickets out.

All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London has 38,990 tickets out.